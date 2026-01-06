How Can The Rockets Survive Without Alperen Sengun?

The Houston Rockets suffered a major setback to their winning opportunity during the regular season as Alperen Sengun faces an injury that will keep him out for a stretch of games. The Rockets can't afford to drop many games with Sengun out of the lineup, but they will have to find new ways to adjust and respond after losing their All-Star big man to injury.

The Rockets got a win against the Phoenix Suns by leaning on star scorer, Kevin Durant.

Durant has proven all season that he is capable of scoring at a high level and carrying the team's offense against other competitive teams. He will be leaned on even more with Sengun out, and the Rockets will try to get more production from their other players to support Durant in the offense.

Amen Thompson is one of the players who will need to continue his increased production to help keep the Rockets afloat while Sengun is out.

Thompson has improved his ability to slash to the bucket with the ball in his hands, as well as creating shots for his fellow teammates. The Rockets benefit from his elite athleticism as they depend on Thompson to collapse the defense and kick out to his hot shooting teammates like Durant, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr.

Eason has played at a high level this season, especially with his three-point shooting. He has stretched the floor well and played quality defense throughout the season. He has added to the top tier depth the Rockets hold at wing, combining defense with some offensive capabilities that make things difficult for opposing defenses.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Smith Jr. must become more consistent during this stretch as Sengun's absence will create a lack of size and depth in the middle of the floor. Their ability to stretch the floor as bigger players can be a valuable piece of Houston's offense, and their contributions on the defensive end can cover for the loss of such an impactful offensive player.

The Rockets will try to survive with just Steven Adams and Clint Capela as their main big man depth. They have the opportunity to play small with Smith Jr. at center, but they will likely look to maintain their rebounding advantage that has become one of the most integral parts of their game.

If they can continue rebounding at a high rate and leaning on the offensive gravity of Durant, the Rockets may be able to get through Sengun's injury without dropping too much ground in the standings.