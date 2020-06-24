The Rockets waived center Isaiah Hartenstein on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Hartenstein was waived following Houston's signing of forward David Nwaba on Tuesday afternoon. Houston needed to release a player in order to add Nwaba without an open roster spot available. Nwaba signed a two-year contract on Tuesday, though the Rockets have a team option for 2020-21.

Hartenstein, 24, averaged 11.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game in 2019-20, his second season with the Rockets. Hartenstein showed promise as an offensive weapon, excelling as a pick-and-roll partner with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. He struggled on the other end, though, failing to play consistent defense without fouling. Hartenstein did not play in each of the Rockets' final 10 games before the COVID-19 hiatus as Houston embraced its small-ball lineups.

The Rockets have a full roster following the Hartenstein-for-Nwaba swap. They reportedly had interest in a slate of other free agents before the Nwaba signing, including former Suns and Heat guard Tyler Johnson, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. The Rockets would have to waive an additional player on their current roster in order to add Johnson or another free agent.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 as the NBA awaits the season's resumption on July 30. The Rockets are 8–6 since Feb. 4, the date in which they traded starting center Clint Capela to Atlanta in order to receive forward Robert Covington. 6'5" forward P.J. Tucker has emerged as Houston's starting center following the Capela trade.

The Rockets are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.