The Rockets signed free-agent forward David Nwaba to a two-year contract on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Nwaba will not play for the Rockets for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn Achilles, per Charania. He will reportedly earn $900,000 for the remainder of this season, and the Rockets have a player option for Nwaba ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Nwaba, 27, has played for four teams in four seasons since signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers in February 2017. He averaged a career-high 23.5 minutes and 7.9 points per game with the Bulls in 2017-18 before appearing in 51 games with the Cavaliers last season. Nwaba played in 20 games for the Nets in 2019-20 before tearing his Achilles on Dec. 19. He was waived two weeks later.

The Cal Poly product will add to Houston's collection of 3-and-D wings if he remains on the roster in 2020-21. Nwaba sports a 7'0" wingspan despite standing just 6'5", and he could provide solid spacing on the other end of the floor. Nwaba shot 42.9% from three with Brooklyn this season.

Houston does not currently have an open roster spot. It will have to waive a player in order to bring Nwaba onto the roster. The Rockets had considered signing multiple other free agents in recent weeks, including guard Tyler Johnson, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA's restart on July 30. James Harden and Co. are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.