Jalen Green Speaks Rockets' 2025 Postseason Berth into Existence
The Houston Rockets used to be a lock for the playoffs every year. It was essentially a guarantee.
The franchise made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, from 2012-2020, despite having different coaches, role players, and even co-stars.
All of that changed with just one trade: the James Harden deal in 2021, sending the long-time franchise staple to the Brooklyn Nets, who play in an entirely different conference.
The Rockets have since underwent a full-scale rebuild, landing four top-four draft picks in four consecutive years. The Rockets had their sights set on playing beyond the regular season in 2023-24 but were ultimately left on the outside looking in, despite posting a 41-41 record- good for a 19-win improvement.
On Friday evening, Jalen Green took to social media to let the world know that the Rockets' postseason drought will end next year.
The Rockets finished 11th in the Western Conference and were five games back from the Golden State Warriors, who captured the final play-in spot. The Rockets also had a rough slate of injuries, as Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason all missed varying amounts of games due to injuries.
It's not farfetched to believe a healthy roster wins the necessary amount of games to make the postseason, as Green suggests. And especially if he starts the season out like he typically finishes it.
Not to mention any roster changes and/or offseason acquisitions that would bolster the unit and make the Rockets an even more formidable opponent in the West. In addition to the fact that the current group would enter 2024-25 with a firm understanding of their role under Rockets coach Ime Udoka, which was impossible around this time a year ago.
Kudos to Green for speaking it into existence and instilling confidence in his teammates.
