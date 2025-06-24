NBA Champion Weighs in on Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
In a standard procedure after winning an NBA Championship, several starters from the Oklahoma City Thunder took to the media to discuss their championship win over the Indiana Pacers in seven games, however with the historic trade news that took place over the weekend it was hard to ignore the elephant in the room which is Kevin Durant now being on the Houston Rockets.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams joined ESPN's First Take to discuss his team's win, but also talked about the big move that kept Durant in the Western Conference. He was not too enthusiastic to talk about Durant but showed his respect, and it is understandable considering he just won an NBA Championship the night before.
"That's dope for Houston... wherever KD goes, he's gonna change the way a team plays for the better. ... I can care less about what's going on in the NBA besides our parade," said Williams on First Take.
The Durant news has taken NBA media by storm, being that it happened right before game seven of the series. Which could put a sour taste in the current champions' mouths, given that they just won the NBA's most prestigious award, yet the media only wants to discuss the trade that happened in between games.
However, it is certainly hard to ignore when a team that was the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference acquires a future Hall of Famer in Durant. As Durant comes off his 17th NBA season, he will now embark on what could be his last stop in his illustrious career.
As the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate their championship win, they must also be prepared to get locked back in when the parties fade. Now that the Rockets have found their alpha scorer, putting Durant on a team that features some of the best defenders in the league could spell danger for other contending teams in the Western Conference next season.