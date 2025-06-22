Houston Rockets Trade for Suns' Star Kevin Durant
On Sunday afternoon — ahead of the final game of the 2024-25 season — the Houston Rockets officially closed the deal on trading for a star.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are sending the Rockets Kevin Durant in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, as well as five second round picks.
The Suns reportedly had conversations on dealing Durant for the better part of the month, including the Timberwolves, Heat, Spurs and more in those. Having nabbed Phoenix’s future firsts in a swap with Brooklyn last season, Houston always felt best-positioned to get a deal done for Durant, who they’d reportedly long sought-after.
Per Charania: "Blockbuster trade on the final day of the NBA season. The Suns engaged in deep conversations with the two Durant finalists -- Houston and Miami -- over the last 24 hours and reached agreement on the deal Sunday morning."
Having been ousted from the postseason this year by the Golden State Warriors with lesser offensive performances, a star trade made sense for the Rockets. And especially so given that Durant — having again averaged 27 points on stifling efficiency — was on the market.
Now, in giving up a longtime guard in Green and wily veteran in Brooks, they officially have their star-power.
At first glance, the deal is a great one for Houston given that they hung onto young prospects such as Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard and more. While a former No. 2 pick in Green hurts to lose, he was inconsistent this postseason, and may have reached his maximum output.
The No. 10 pick at the upcoming draft could've also aided the Rockets. But adding a lengthy sharpshooter who provides the exact offensive punch they need is certainly better. Durant also adds Championship experience to a team that mostly lacked it, having won two titles with the Golden State Warriors.
Moving forward, the Rockets will be positioned around first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, as well as Durant and its host of young prospects. They were the Western Conference's No. 2 seed last season, and will again look to win 50-plus games next season, this time with more Playoffs success.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will face off in the NBA Finals' Game 7 tonight, and then the next major milestone for the league will be the draft.