The Rockets Have A Few Huge Tests Incoming

The Houston Rockets benefitted from some home cooking in their last game against the Chicago Bulls. The game wasn't always pretty as they battled a close game throughout, but they found a way to get enough production to halt their losing streak at three games.

Now, the focus must increase as last year's Western Conference Finalists come to Houston for one of the toughest back-to-backs faced by any team this season.

The Rockets begin with a rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder after being a defensive possession away from winning in the season opener.

These two teams have had different trajectories since that opening game. The Rockets reached high heights with some of their wins, but experienced some of their lowest lows in their new competitive era. The Thunder have largely been the best team in the league, even with some recent struggles against fellow top teams.

The Rockets have looked like a different team in recent weeks, which could bring significant issues against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City takes advantage of sloppy ball handling or passing, and taking care of the ball is integral to keep things competitive against the Thunder. Even if a team can take care of the ball, they still must continue hitting shots to have a chance against the high-powered Thunder. Shooting has been a struggle for the Rockets in recent games, potentially making this a dangerous game at home.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still one of the best players in the league, and he may have the best support in the league with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren helping their efforts.

After facing that major test, the Rockets take on the Thunder's Western Conference Finals opponent as the Minnesota Timberwolves follow as the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Timberwolves present their own set of problems, starting with the dynamic guard Anthony Edwards, who has evolved his game even further this year.

His use of the mid range has unlocked the middle of the floor, and invites more one-on-one situations in the post. Not only is he one of the best shooters, but Rudy Gobert has been a quality rebounder this season. Julius Randle is also putting up All-Star caliber numbers as a solid No. 2 for the offense.

Minnesota seems to be finding its stride in the New Year, compared to the Rockets who are struggling even against some of the league's worst teams.

The Rockets should see it as a success to split these games against top Western Conference competitors. Losing both halts any confidence that the team is a serious competitor, and winning both vaults the expectations back to contention level. It's Houston's biggest test of the season so far, with potentially big implications depending on the results.