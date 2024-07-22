NBA Legend Endorses Rockets' Rookie Guard Following Summer League Exhibit
The scouting report on Reed Sheppard revealed a secondary playmaking guard who could absolutely light it up from long-range. In fact, Sheppard even drew comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar shooter Stephen Curry- easily the game's greatest shooter of all time.
Sheppard's ability to shoot off the dribble, in catch-and-shoot, and in motion projects to be a major boost to a Rockets team that finished 23rd in long-range shooting last season. Sheppard also proved to be a reliable decision-maker in the pick-and-roll, which shouldn't be surprising considering his skillset and player archetype.
It also shouldn't be surprising that Sheppard, who the Houston Rockets selected with the third overall pick, has risen in the 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League to become one of the real standout players. Sheppard has even drawn the attention of Mark Price- a four-time All-Star and All-NBA selection- who has compared the Rockets rookie to himself.
Price took to social media to shout out Sheppard, while making the comparison.
"I just watched some highlights of Reed Sheppard at the NBA Summer League. He sure reminds me of a former NBA All-Star. This young man has a bright future."
Truth be told, the Rockets will be in really good shape if Sheppard ascends into either Curry or Price. After all, Price was a career 40.2 percent long-range shooter who also won multiple 3-Point contests.
Price was also a top-ten long-range shooter on four separate occasions, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the playoffs eight different times. And although the level of competition in the Summer League is much lower than what Sheppard will see in the NBA, his all-around elite two-way play during the Las Vegas showcase bodes well for his pro career.
