NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Reunite Ime Udoka, Marcus Smart
After a hot start to their 2024-25 NBA season, the Houston Rockets are looking for ways to upgrade their roster, per various reports.
It makes sense, given the team has over-performed at 17-9, and has the young assets to upgrade across the board. While they're already a competitive team, they could stand to add more win-now talent with a variety of rostered players not adding a massive impact.
Recently, Houston has been linked to Grizzlies’ guard Marcus Smart, which makes sense given his Boston connection to Rockets’ head coach Ime Udoka.
Here, we’ll look at what it would take for Houston to land the former Defensive Player of the Year:
Houston Rockets get: Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies get: Jeff Green, Jae’Sean Tate, 2027 Suns FRP, 2027 Grizzlies SRP
Smart hasn’t quite assimilated to Memphis like many thought he could, playing in just under 22 minutes per game while shooting 37% overall. While he’s certainly a nice defensive piece, he’s likely not unmovable in Memphis’ eyes.
In this deal, the Grizzlies get two expiring contracts in Jeff Green and Jae’Sean Tate, as well as future draft picks. The Suns’ first rounder is extremely valuable given their current roster, and they also get their own pick back.
Houston is able to offload non-contributors in order to add somewhat of a reclamation project in Smart, who would likely quickly ease into the team’s guard rotation.
All in all, it gives the Grizzlies more flexibility to add more in the short or long-term future, and adds immediate firepower to Houston.
