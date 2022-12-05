NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Rising After Suns Upset?

The Houston Rockets stunned the NBA by beating the top seed Phoenix Suns on Friday. Does that warrant a jump in this week's power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are back home after a difficult week out west.

The team was tested against the Denver Nuggets twice before facing the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors in a back-to-back. While the Rockets weren't expected to win a game, Houston pulled off a massive upset Friday against Phoenix, coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half.

The win helped cushion the blow from the other three losses, all of which were double-digit defeats. The win balances out the losses and keeps the Rockets at No. 27 in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"Houston gutted out a surprising win in Phoenix for its lone victory last week against a gauntlet schedule," SI writes. "The Rockets also suffered back-to-back blowouts to the Nuggets and a one-sided loss to the Warriors, but their win over the Suns quietly has them 3–3 over their last six. They still rank in the bottom five in offensive and defensive rating, though great individual outings by Jalen Green have propelled Houston to its recent stretch of .500 basketball."

The Rockets hope to climb up the power rankings next week after James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town Monday night.

