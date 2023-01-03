NBA Power Rankings: Where Are 'Frustrated' Rockets?

The Houston Rockets have lost four straight games. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The Houston Rockets are frustrated after losing their fourth consecutive game to the Dallas Mavericks Monday night, even though the team led by as much as 18 during the contest.

Sitting in last place in the Western Conference, the 10-27 Rockets are talented but struggle to find ways to win games. That's why Houston remains at No. 28 in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"After snapping a five-game losing streak the day after Christmas, the Rockets ended ’22 with another four-game skid with two road losses to Boston and Dallas before dropping two at home to New York and the Mavs," SI writes. "Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have played well despite not getting the wins to show for it."

The lack of wins are likely due to the misplacement of structure within the group, one that has seen coach Stephen Silas gain a ton of criticism. Regardless of why the team hasn't succeeded, wins and losses are what matters in the NBA, and the Rockets continue to fall short in that category.

The Rockets hope to turn things around and snap their losing streak this week against the New Orleans Pelicans (Wed.), Utah Jazz (Thu.) and Minnesota Timberwolves (Sun.).

