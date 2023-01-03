NBA Power Rankings: The Nets Keep Hot Streak Going

The final week of 2022 and the first games of 2023 provided some exciting NBA performances. In Year 20 at age 38, LeBron James recorded two 40-plus point showings in Laker wins. Luka Dončić averaged more than 48 points through three games last week for the Mavericks. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and recorded the third 70-point game of the century. Klay Thompson notched 54 points and Kevon Looney had 21 rebounds and 14 points—including a game-winning bucket in double overtime—to lift the Warriors to victory against Atlanta on Monday night.

In the standings, the Celtics maintained the league’s top spot, while the Nets increased their win streak to 12. The Nuggets sit atop the Western Conference. In the first power rankings of 2023, see where all 30 teams in the association stand.

1. Boston Celtics

Record: 26–11

Previous ranking: 1

The Celtics remain atop the Eastern Conference and hold the best record entering the first week of the new year. Following its huge win in a clash against the Bucks on Christmas Day, Boston put together a 2–1 week that included wins against the Rockets and the Clippers—a team that hammered the Celtics earlier in December and held them to under 100 points for the first time this season—before losing to Nikola Jokić and Nuggets on Sunday. Boston still sits as the top offensive team in the league while the C’s defense—the No. 7 defensive-rated team—will continue to improve as Robert Williams III continues to adjust in his return. The Celtics enter this week finishing a road trip against the Thunder, Mavericks and Spurs.

2. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 25–12

Previous ranking: 6

Brooklyn is the hottest team in the NBA right now, riding a 12-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the league. A big reason for the Nets’ success has been the play of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who led Brooklyn in points in all three of its games last week. Currently, Durant ranks sixth in points per game (29.7) and in the top three in total points behind the Mavericks’ Luka Dončić and Celtics' Jayson Tatum. The Nets have a three-game road trip with contests against Chicago, New Orleans and Miami ahead.

3. Denver Nuggets

Record: 24–13

Previous ranking: 2

The Nuggets remain in first place in the Western Conference after a 3–2 mark that included wins against Sacramento, Miami and Boston. Denver also lost to the Kings and dropped a game to Minnesota on Monday, but Jokić continued his dominant play, including two more triple doubles. Denver has a couple days off before back-to-back games against the Clippers and Cavaliers later this week.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 23–13

Previous ranking: 7

The Grizzlies, who have won three straight and six of their last 10, are rolling and sit in the top three in rebound and offensive rebound percentage. While Ja Morant and Co. get a ton of praise—as they should—credit Steven Adams, who leads the league in offensive rebounding percentage after tying his career-high 23 rebounds against Sacramento. Memphis’s next four games include two on the road against the Hornets and the Magic before coming home to play the Jazz and the Spurs.

5. Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 23–13

Previous ranking: 4

After dropping four consecutive games to Eastern Conference opponents, Milwaukee had a dominating win against the Timberwolves—backed by a historic second half and commanding performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Then the Bucks dropped a game against the Wizards without Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday. While still sitting at No. 3 in the East, Milwaukee has dropped six of their last 10. But the Bucks have a chance to put some wins together this week with another matchup against Washington, then games against the Raptors, Hornets and Knicks.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 24–14

Previous ranking: 3

Cleveland went 2–1 in a week that consisted of battles against Central division opponents. After losing to the Pacers, the Cavaliers earned two wins against the Bulls that included Donovan Mitchell’s career-high and franchise-record 71 points—the eighth most in a game in NBA history—in a come-from-behind victory in OT on Monday. With Mitchell achieving the highest-scoring game since Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Raptors in ’06, Cleveland continued its best start at home since the ’16–17 season, one in which LeBron James was still in a Cavs uniform. The Cavaliers have Phoenix at home before starting a five-game road trip.

7. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 23–14

Previous ranking: 5

The Pelicans earned wins against Minnesota and Philadelphia last week but ended ’22 with a loss to the Grizzlies and started ’23 with a loss to the 76ers in which Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Without Williamson, who had 26 points through three quarters against Philadelphia on Monday, New Orleans came up short. The Pelicans get Houston and Brooklyn at home next before starting a five-game road trip.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 22–14

Previous ranking: 8

The 76ers are 8–2 in their last 10 games and are coming off two wins against New Orleans and Oklahoma City after losing to Washington and the Pelicans last week. Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 69 points in the win against the Pelicans on Monday, further showcasing the power of what the duo can be for the franchise. Philadelphia’s slate this week includes games against Indiana, Chicago and Detroit.

9. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 22–16

Previous ranking: 10

The Mavericks earned four wins last week and extended their winning streak to seven games on Monday, overcoming an 18-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Rockets. Luka Dončić, the league’s leading scorer (averaging 34.3 ppg this season), earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 48.7 points through three of the Mavs’ games last week. While Dončić is undoubtedly having an incredible year, it is worth noting the impact of Christian Wood, who has notched 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game in the Mavs’ last 10 games. Dallas will face Boston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City this week.

10. Indiana Pacers

Record: 21–17

Previous ranking: 18

Indiana put together a perfect 4–0 mark with wins against the Hawks, Cavaliers, Clippers and Raptors. The undefeated week came from a team effort with big contributions from Tyrese Haliburton, who has elevated his game tremendously in Year 3, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. The Pacers have now won seven of their last 10 games and sit five games above .500 for the first time since the end of the ’19–20 season. Indiana is back in action on the road against Philadelphia on Wednesday and home against Portland and Charlotte this week.

11. Sacramento Kings

Record: 19–16

Previous ranking: 12

The Kings ended ’22 with two home wins against the Nuggets and Jazz before losing to Memphis on New Year’s Day. Despite the Grizzlies loss, Sacramento bounced back strong. Domantas Sabonis, who missed the first of a back-to-back against Denver because of a right thumb avulsion fracture, delivered three huge performances for Sacramento that included a 30-point outing against the Nuggets. The Kings will start the first week of the year with a road matchup against the Jazz before kicking off a five-game homestand with three against the Hawks, Lakers and Magic.

12. Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 21–18

Previous ranking: 11

The Clippers went 1–3 last week, recording losses against Boston, Indiana and Miami on Monday night. But it was good to see Kawhi Leonard lead the team in scoring against the Celtics, despite the loss. L.A. has lost three in a row but still sits three games above .500 and has the No. 6 defensive-rated team in the league. The Clippers’ next three games include two road games against Denver and Minnesota before facing the Hawks.

13. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 19–17

Previous ranking: 13

After picking up a win against Charlotte the day after Christmas, the Trail Blazers went 1–1 with a loss to the Warriors and a victory against the Pistons. While Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons had to deal with some difficulty in scoring in the previous week, both had at least one 30-point performance during their last two games. Jerami Grant also stepped up big, pouring in 36 in Portland’s win against Detroit. The Blazers await a three-game road trip with matchups against Minnesota, Indiana and Toronto this week.

14. Miami Heat

Record: 20–18

Previous ranking: 19

The Heat finished 3–1 last week with wins against the Lakers, the Jazz and the Clippers and a loss to the Nuggets. The wins were enough to move Miami up in the rankings as the franchise now sits a game behind the Pacers for No. 6 in the East. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo played big roles to lift Miami in its recent wins. In fact, Adebayo posted back-to-back, 30-plus point performances. The Heat will finish the final two contests in a six-game West Coast road trip this week before returning home to face Brooklyn.

15. New York Knicks

Record: 20–18

Previous ranking: 14

New York recorded its longest losing streak of the season (five games) last week. But the Knicks ended ’22 with a much-needed win against Houston behind Julius Randle’s 35-point performance to end the skid, and notched their first victory in ’23 against the Suns on Monday. The Knicks get San Antonio, Toronto and Milwaukee next.

16. Phoenix Suns

Record: 20–18

Previous ranking: 9

The Suns lost for the sixth time in their last seven games when the Knicks defeated Phoenix on Monday. They are 14–5 at home and 6–13 on the road. One thing is for certain: Phoenix needs Devin Booker, who has been out with a left groin strain since the Suns’ loss to the Nuggets on Christmas Day and will not be re-evaluated until the last week of this month. The Suns’ slate this week includes two games against Cleveland and one against Miami.

17. Golden State Warriors

Record: 20–18

Previous ranking: 16

The Warriors went from not winning a lot of games the week prior to notching four wins in the last week against Charlotte, Utah, Portland and the double-OT squeaker against the Hawks on Monday. Without Steph Curry, who has missed nine straight games with his left shoulder injury, Klay Thompson put the NBA community on notice with a 54-point performance on 10 made three-pointers against Atlanta. In Golden State’s last three games, Thompson has averaged 38 points. Despite the wins, the Warriors are still 3–16 on the road and will need to improve.

18. Utah Jazz

Record: 19–20

Previous ranking: 15

It’s now January and Utah sits one game below .500. The Jazz’s slate to end ’22 was a tough one that included three losses to the Warriors, the Kings and the Heat. While there could be some potential change within the franchise in the new year, if the postseason started this week, the Jazz would be in a play-in matchup against the Warriors. Utah’s slate this week includes the Kings followed by a three-game road trip with stops in Houston, Chicago and Memphis.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 17–20

Previous ranking: 17

The Hawks were above .500 ahead of last week. After four straight losses that included a double-overtime thriller on the road against Golden State, Atlanta is three games below .500 and has lost seven of its last 10. On the bright side, Dejounte Murray is getting back in rhythm and Trae Young’s production is solid. The Hawks sit at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference with a three-game California road trip this week against the Kings, the Lakers and the Clippers.