P.J. Tucker is the latest Rockets' player to step up during the coronavirus crisis, as Houston's small-ball center will be releasing a "limited edition clothing capsule," in support of the Houston Food Bank.

Tucker will be releasing the clothing capsule via his sneaker boutique The Better Generation. The limited-edition products will include long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts, a baseball cap and shorts. Graphics on said items will "include COVID-19 awareness descriptors and images," per a statement from Tucker and The Better Generation executive partner Brandon Davis. 

"Being in the Houston community I see the effect that the Coronavirus is having on everyone," Tucker said in a statement on Thursday evening. "We wanted to do a special project that not only impacts the community, but also spreads awareness to the seriousness of the virus. With everyone working together and supporting each other we can get past this."

Tucker joins teammates Russell Westbrook and Ben McLemore in helping out during the coronavirus outbreak. Westbrook is raising money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, while McLemore has partnered with manufacturer C3 to produce and distribute N95 respirator masks. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund on March 26. 

"We have initiated plans to purchase masks and donate them to hospitals in need," McLemore wrote on Instagram on March 24. "Together, now anyone who needs N95 medical grade, FDA approved masks will have access to them." 

All sales proceeds from Tucker's project will benefit the Houston Food Bank. The clothing capsule will be available for preorder purchase beginning on April 3 at 11 a.m. via TheBetterGeneration.com.  

