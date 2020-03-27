InsideTheRockets
Mike D'Antoni Donates $100,000 to Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and his wife, Laurel, donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund on Thursday, according to FOX 26 Houston's Mark Berman. 

"The city of Houston, everybody right now is in the same boat," D'Antoni told Berman. "We’re trying to help out where we can. When you go to war, you go to war. The whole community has to band together an do what we can do."

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund says it works to "help the most vulnerable of our neighbors meet their basic needs," per the organization's website.  

"In the Greater Houston area, many households already struggle to make ends meet. With public events, schools and workplaces closing, low-wage workers living paycheck to paycheck may experience unprecedented financial hardship," Greater Houston Community Foundation President Steve Maislin said in a statement. "With schools closed, the demand for affordable child care and emergency food assistance will increase exponentially."

D'Antoni is the latest member of the Rockets' organization to get involved during the coronavirus crisis. Point guard Russell Westbrook asked for donations to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles on Wednesday,  and he promoted the organization on Good Morning America on Thursday. 

Ben McLemore announced he is partnering with manufacturer C3 to produce and distribute N95 Respirator Masks.

"The Kevin McLemore foundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources where we can make a difference. We have identified a critical shortage of N95 respirator masks," McLemore wrote on Tuesday. "My management and I have partnered with manufacturer C3 International who has stepped up to fill the critical void of N95 respirator masks."

D'Antoni is in his fourth season with the Rockets. He has 213 regular-season wins in Houston, the third-most of any coach in franchise history. 

