P.J. Tucker Praises Steady Mike D'Antoni: 'He's Always the Same'

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni's tenure with the Rockets hasn't exactly been the smoothest ride over the last four seasons. This isn't to say that D'Antoni and the Rockets haven't had great success since 2016-17, but each season seems to have featured its own fair share of drama. Houston has integrated two different Hall-of-Fame point guards in D'Antoni's tenure, and 2019-20 marked a radical philosophical shift. But the Rockets' head coach isn't one to let his situation alter his actions. D'Antoni is a steadying force for a franchise often in flux.

"To know Mike is to know how he handles things and it's usually the same way," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker told the media on Tuesday. "All the years I've been here it's been like that. All the roller coasters, all the ups and downs, winning streaks, losing streaks, he's always the same."

D'Antoni's calm in the face of adversity was evident once again on Tuesday night. The Rockets were a well-oiled machine even without Russell Westbrook, mining quality performances throughout the rotation. Houston now has a 1–0 lead over Oklahoma City, and if Tuesday's performance can be consistently replicated, a trip to the Finals is certainly in play. 

D'Antoni's steady nature isn't the only thing that endears him to his players. Tucker cited D'Antoni's willingness to take the blame for his players, seizing responsibility even in difficult times. The Rockets know their leader is fully behind them win or lose.

"It's great because you always get a coach who is always with us no matter what. He's the first one to come in there and take the blame," Tucker said. "Having a veteran group of guys that have been around, having a coach that you can rely on, that will have our backs, that's big."

D'Antoni is now second on the Rockets' all-time wins list, though there's no guarantee he'll get to continue chasing Rudy Tomjanovich for the top spot after 2019-20. D'Antoni's current contract expires after 2019-20, and extension talks were tabled between him and the organization in May 2019. But it appears as though if Tucker and the Rockets players have it their way, D'Antoni will be a fixture in Houston for years to come. 

"Every guy on this team would go to bat for him." 

