Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has ended talks with Houston management on an extension, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, D'Antoni's agent Warren LeGarie informed Rockets general manager Daryl Morey of the coach's decision on Thursday. There were also conversations centered on the Rockets idea of a performance-based extension, but those didn't gain traction with D'Antoni's side.

The 68-year-old D'Antoni will complete the final year of his deal, which is the 2019-2020 season.

He had previously expressed interest in coaching at least three more seasons, telling management that he was "energized to keep coaching." He said he wanted to be part of a championship in Houston.

D'Antoni and the Rockets exited the NBA Playoffs, losing the Western Conference semifinals to the Warriors after losing to Golden State the previous postseason as well.

The coach joined the Rockets in 2016 and he has posted a 173—73 regular-season record. D'Antoni is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year.