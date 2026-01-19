Rockets Willing to Part with Draft Capital for 'Right Upgrade'

The Houston Rockets have had a roller-coaster of a season. Yet, they find themselves fifth in the Western Conference standings, with a 24-15 record.

It's been ugly at times. Down right ugly.

Nine of Houston's losses have come against teams with losing records.

Injuries have played a part in Houston's season. Bad shooting has been a huge issue for the team.

Especially in January. And especially when open and wide open.

Houston shoots 41.6 percent from the field when wide open (18th) and 39.8 percent from deep by the same metric (11th).

The league defines "wide open" as six feet of separation between the nearest defender.

The Rockets rank 26th in 3-point shooting when open, at 29.3 percent.

Open is defined as four-to-six feet of separation between the nearest defender.

The Rockets are in need of a table-setting point guard and scorer on the wing. And according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, the team is willing to part with draft capital, for any determined improvement.

"Their current cap constraints (Houston is hard-capped at the first apron) limit what they’re able to do on the open market, but the Rockets have signaled a willingness to move some of their draft capital if the right upgrade presents itself."

Iko also added that the Rockets' brass has an understanding of what they are willing to do, in addition to an idea of what teams want, among their assets.

He also believes a move will happen if Houston slides down the standings. They've already spoken to half of the NBA's teams.

"Houston, according to team sources, has had discussions with around half the league — with more incoming and outgoing calls expected over the next 10 days as the Feb. 5 trade deadline draws closer — but doesn't have any firm offer in either direction that is cause for serious internal discussion."

But that doesn't mean the team is aggressively seeking to make a move.

"For what it’s worth, the Rockets’ brass hasn’t signaled any aggressive intention to upgrade their current roster as they have in seasons past, opting not to react to what they deem a containable slump."

It'll be interesting to see which direction Houston takes. If they aren't able to identify an upgrade on the trade market, the buyout market could also prove to be a fruitful opportunity.