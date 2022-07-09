Rockets Almost Traded Eric Gordon to 76ers, Rejected 1st Round Pick Offers

The Rockets nearly traded Eric Gordon to the 76ers, but plenty of other NBA teams have been motivated in their pursuit.

The Houston Rockets are focused on the long-term future with an emphasis on building through the NBA Draft. Capitalizing on the trade value of older veteran players in exchange for more draft capital is an effective way to further those efforts.

After the Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, more focus was placed on the possibility of Eric Gordon being moved leading into the NBA Draft. Many teams tried to complete a trade but no deal came to fruition.

According to The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers came close to trading for Gordon on draft night. The Rockets even received trade offers that included a first-round pick from teams including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.

The 76ers attempted to trade for Gordon once again at the start of free agency, but once again, no deal was reached. The Rockets have the luxury of being patient and waiting for other teams to view acquiring him in a trade as more of a priority with a stronger offer.

Another team that continues to be linked to Gordon is the Los Angeles Lakers as a backup plan if they are unable to acquire Kyrie Irving. The increasing expectation is that Los Angeles will end up with Irving in some sort of a three-team trade, but regardless, no agreement has yet been reached.

The interest from the 76ers is natural when considering their front office is led by former Rockets president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. Gordon already has extensive experience playing alongside James Harden in high stakes moments, too.

Gordon had a strong 2021-22 season for the Rockets. He appeared in 57 games and averaged 13.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His scoring average was tied for the lowest of his NBA career, but his efficiency was greatly improved.

Gordon bounced back significantly in the perimeter shooting department, in particular. He raised his 3-point percentage to 41.2 percent after shooting below the 33.0 percent threshold in consecutive campaigns.

It remains to be seen when Gordon will be traded, but given he will be 34 during the upcoming season, he remains a trade candidate to monitor. If there aren't satisfactory deals, his veteran presence can continue to be valued in Houston.

