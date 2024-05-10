Rockets' Former Coaching Candidate Fired After One Season By Suns
The Phoenix Suns announced Thursday afternoon the dismissal of coach Frank Vogel. He coached the Suns for one season following his hiring in June 2023. The Suns hired Vogel with championship expectations. Unfortunately, their season came to an end following a first-round sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Vogel was a prominent candidate for the Houston Rockets following Stephen Silas's departure in April 2023. Vogel was the top candidate before the franchise switched its interest to Ime Udoka.
Udoka had a successful first season at the helm in Houston, leading the Rockets to a 41-41 record despite falling short of their postseason aspirations. Udoka's success led to him placing seventh in the Coach of the Year voting.
"It was a new challenge with the youngest team that I've coached," Udoka said during exit interviews on April 16. "The parallels between here and Boston [Celtics] were not that much different. I had that to lean back on. But I learned that I could find some joy in some struggles and keep a good attitude at times."
Vogel's one-year tenure with the Suns marked his fourth career head coaching job. Before joining the Suns, Vogels spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He led them to the 2020 NBA championship, the 18th in franchise history. He also coached the Indiana Pacers (2011-2016) and Orlando Magic (2016-2018).
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.