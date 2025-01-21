Rockets' Jalen Green Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Houston Rockets forward Jalen Green has just been named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week, according to NBA PR on X. Green, who has been on a scoring tear to start 2025, has earned the honor for Week 13 (Jan. 13 to Jan. 19).
The 22-year-old was named the Player of the Week in the West, while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference. Green earns the honor after averaging 32.5 points per game in that stretch while shooting 60.3% from the field and a staggering 63.3% from three.
The award comes amid the Rockets having an incredible first half to the 2024-25 regular season. Houston currently has the second-best record in the West, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, while also posting a top-four defense in the NBA, according to defensive rating.
However, the offense has been the story of the last nine games. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 19, the Rockets have averaged 118.8 points per game (sixth) with a 120.9 offensive rating (first). This impressive run has been spearheaded by Green's offensive outburst.
It's not that Green couldn't score in big numbers, it's that he couldn't do it this efficiently and consistently through the first three seasons of his career. Drafted in 2021, Green has a career field-goal percentage of 42.4% and a three-point percentage of 34.1%. While he isn't having a career year in terms of points per game, the 2021 draftee is having his best season in terms of shooting percentages and team success.
There's been a lot of talk surrounding Rockets center Alperen Sengun making his first All-Star Game, as the Turkish star is averaging around 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, while also continuing to facilitate and be productive from most areas around the floor.
However, there's a case to be made for Houston's leading scorer this season. If Green can keep up this production, but more importantly consistency and efficiency, there's a good chance that he also represents the Rockets in San Francisco, considering the team's rapid success.
