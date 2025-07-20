Rockets Prospect Dubbed 'Overqualified' for Upcoming Role
Reed Sheppard's rookie season was a bit of a dud, as he didn't make much of an impact on the 52-win Houston Rockets. Granted, this wasn't an indictment on his skill level, rather a reflection on the Rockets' talent level on the roster.
The second-seed in the Western Conference simply didn't have enough minutes to go around to feature him enough. Rookies oftentimes need developmental reps and Sheppard arrived in Houston after the Rockets' rebuild was merely over.
The result was a measly 12.6 minutes a game -- not nearly enough to make an impression on a coach in Ime Udoka who values veteran players.
In the G-League, however, the results were vastly different (although Sheppard only played 3 games). In 35.3 minutes of action with the Rio Grande Vipers -- the Rockets' G-League affiliate -- Sheppard averaged 30.7 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 47 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from 3-point range (on a gaudy 12.3 attempts), 65.8 percent true shooting, and a perfect 100 percent from the foul line.
Sheppard took to the Summer League to maximize his developmental opportunities heading into year two, much like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. in 2023. Sheppard averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4 steals, and 1.5 blocks, although his shooting efficiency was down (36.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from distance).
Sheppard's two-game showing was enough to impress The Ringer's Michael Pina, who listed him among just seven players who stole the spotlight in Las Vegas this summer.
"Sheppard is a high-upside prospect on a contender who, for the time being, needs to excel off the bench as a movement shooter who handles the ball without turning it over. From what we’ve seen this week, that’s plenty doable.
In the small-sample size confines of Las Vegas summer league, Sheppard’s low efficiency is less of a concern than his raw production. Through two games, the 21-year-old scored 46 points in 61 minutes, attacking downhill, getting to his spots in the midrange, and generally looking comfortable with the ball in his hands.
His athleticism popped a few times on defense, too, where Sheppard’s instincts, relentlessness, and athleticism can shine. The Rockets don’t need him to take over games this season, and as a backup point guard who’s asked to run the show for a couple of stints every night, he may be overqualified."
The Rockets' lack of depth at the guard spot will surely lead to an uptick in minutes for the former Kentucky sharpshooter, not to mention their lack of overall shooting, which was his specialty coming out of college (52.1 percent on 4.4 long-range attempts).