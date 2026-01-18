Kevin Durant Explains How Rockets' Youth Energizes Him

Kevin Durant has seen it all. He's in his 19th year in the league.

He's the elder statesman on the Houston Rockets. Well, frankly, he'd be the elder statesman on any team. Ony three other players from his draft class remain in the league, in Mike Conley, Al Horford and his teammate Jeff Green.

The other three are role players who don't play major minutes.

The Rockets, however, are a very young team. It's a product of rebuilding and shaping the roster through the NBA Draft. The team is loaded with young talent, such as Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard.

It's an entirely different situation than what Durant came from in Phoenix, in which he was on a top-heavy trio, comprised of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Durant himself.

Or even when he was in Brooklyn, on a veteran trio comprised of James Harden, Kyrie irving and Durant.

The future Hall of Famer joined ESPN's SportsCenter after Houston's 110-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night to explain the Rockets abundance of young, talented players.

"They're just enthusiastic players who enjoy development, enjoy getting better. I feed off that energy every single day. It's just a joy getting up to see these young guys who just want so much in the league and are so excited to be in the league and on the opportunity to do some things on a big team this year. So, the energy...we reciprocate it. I come in with energy, they come in with energy and we go out there and do it together."

Durant also had a light-hearted moment with Michael Eaves, SportsCenter's host, who assumed that Durant feeds off the energy of the Rockets' youngsters, rather than providing the energy himself.

“I bring the energy, brother. I bring the energy, brother.” he added. “I’m just letting you know now. Sometimes I bring the energy to these young boys.” laughing.

Durant was also asked by Eaves to choose between Whataburger and In-N-Out.

"I'ma go with Whataburger."

When pressed for an explanation, Durant explained that his affinity for Whataburger first started during his time in Austin with the Texas Longhorns.

"When I got down to Texas, 20 years ago, you know, Whataburger was the first thing I had. So it's ingrained in my brain."

Durant and the Rockets are currently 24-15 and sixth in the Western Conference, with big games this week looming against the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons, both of whom the Rockets have yet to beat this season.