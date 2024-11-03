Rockets' Reed Sheppard Playing Few Minutes to Start the Season
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard has plenty of promise. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was selected early due to his two-way abilities. So far this season, Sheppard hasn't been able to display much of anything given his minutes.
The former Kentucky Wildcat averages 8.6 minutes per game but has significantly decreased over the last three games. Sheppard has played a combined 14 minutes in that span, and as a result has put up two points, two rebounds, and two assists.
Sheppard shooting splits haven't exactly been great to start the season, though. He's shooting 38.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep, but that's expected for a rookie.
Houston selected Sheppard to use him as a spark plug off the bench. He shot an incredible 52.1% from three at Kentucky while averaging 2.5 steals, leading the SEC. The expectation was that he would fit right in with the Rockets' defensive scheme and find scoring opportunities on the other end.
It's looking like head coach Ime Udoka wants to ease Sheppard in, which is smart. The Rockets have an incredibly deep roster, so there isn't a need to throw the rookie in for big minutes immediately. Hopefully, Sheppard will get more of an opportunity to as the season goes on.
One thing for sure is that when Sheppard can shoot more, he will elevate Houston's offense. He can play in any system, and based on his college and NBA Summer League performances, he's ready to make an impact.
