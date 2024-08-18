Rockets' Rookie Reed Sheppard Seen Working out with NBA All-Star
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard was seen working out with NBA All-Star Trae Young. The No. 3 overall pick out of Kentucky was in gym at Sports Academy getting shots up as training camp approaches.
Sheppard and Young are similar in terms of frame. Sheppard is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, while Young is 6-foot-1 and 164 pounds. Both are undersized guards, and will be trusted to handle the ball this season for their respective teams.
Young is the franchise point guard in Atlanta, while Sheppard will likely come off the bench in Houston. However, both are elite shooters, and Sheppard has the potential to be great. Young posted a video on social media highlighting the two's work ethic.
Sheppard shot 52.1% from deep at Kentucky last season, making him the best shooter in the draft. The London, KY native still has Rookie of the Year expectations, despite being expected to come off the bench. Training with Young will improve his tools in terms of being a true point guard.
With the Wildcats, Sheppard played most of their offensive possessions on the wing. He came off the bench for most of the season and shared time with point guards D.J. Wagner and Rob Dillingham. With the Rockets, he will get to showcase his playmaking abilities, along with his two-way potential.
Through summer league, Sheppard averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks. With that stat line, plus workouts with top NBA talent, Sheppard will have high hopes and expectations going into his rookie year.
