All Eyes Are on a Houston vs Minnesota Rematch
Thursday night's letdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves sent the Houston Rockets to their fifth straight loss. The two teams battled in a closely fought contest before Minnesota took a commanding lead near the end. The rematch is in Houston near the end of February, and the Rockets will try to redeem themselves against the West's sixth seed. The city of Houston will be watching, and so will a national TV audience.
The NBA flexed the two teams' rematch to a primetime spot on a national channel to highlight some of the league's bright spots.
The Houston Rockets are the surprise of the league this year. Many national pundits credit Head Coach Ime Udoka and the growth of Houston's young players for the unexpected improvement. Houston surged to end January, beating several top teams and claiming sole control over the second seed in the Western Conference.
February hasn't been so kind to the Rockets. They haven't secured a victory since the start of the month, and many of their losses involved meltdowns in the clutch.
Despite their recent losses, the Rockets are still intriguing. Young players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green have raised their stock and improved their perception around the league this season. Sengun even earned his first All-Star nod after leading the Rockets to their first winning season in years.
The current NBA was built on star power, and Anthony Edwards is one of the league's most exciting stars.
Edwards is still a young player, just a little older than Green, who turns 23 on Super Bowl Sunday. However, he is one of the best players in the NBA due to his shot-making and on-ball defense. His infectious personality has also helped him endear himself to fans and fellow players. Edwards is on a trajectory to become one of the next NBA greats, so the national media is eager to follow the early stages of his career.
Edwards' performance was a large reason behind the Timberwolves victory over the Rockets. He finished with 41 points after a huge performance fueled by his frustration towards Dillon Brooks. The two players locked horns a couple of times throughout the game. Both teams were chippy, and there were several instances of conflict during the contest.
The conflict is another reason why this matchup is of national interest. The Rockets and the Timberwolves could be in the early stages of a brewing rivalry. This is the first season Houston can claim a winning season, but they're on the rise and looking to become a staple in the Western Conference. Minnesota is already a staple in the conference, and they're looking to get over the hump and win the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.
If things go according to plan for both franchises, they will likely match up against each other in several high-profile games. The national media is recognizing this, and they've given these two young teams a platform to show their talents on the big stage.
