Rockets to Keep Jeff Green, Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate Entering 2024 Offseason
With the NBA Draft beginning Wednesday night, general manager Rafael Stone will begin revamping the Houston Rockets for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Rockets will have the No. 3 overall pick and could add to their impressive roster. However, whoever they draft, the newly acquired prospect will have a hard time finding minutes with the Rockets' rotation.
According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets are bringing back Jeff Green, Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate. Each player has an option on their respective contract. Feigen added that the Rockets have told several teams that they plan to keep Green, who took the helm as Houston's top veteran during the 2023-24 season.
A source told Inside the Rockets that backup point guard Aaron Holiday "will likely" depart after one season with the franchise. Holiday will be seeking a more significant role ahead of his seventh season, which would result in him departing Houston in free agency.
In 76 games played with the Rockets, Holiday averaged 6.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc. He began the 2023-24 season playing a vital reserve for the Rockets. However, the emergence of Amen Thompson made Holiday expendable during the second half.
Holiday began his career as a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
