InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Recalls Meeting Kobe Bryant at UCLA

Michael Shapiro

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook honored fallen Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Friday night, posting a photo alongside the five-time champion on Instagram.

“I am devastated about the passing of Kobe & Gigi, on every level,” Westbrook wrote. “I met Kobe when I was 16 at UCLA playing against him in a pick up game. He played like it was the NBA finals. From that point on, I decided that I wanted to emulate his Mamba mentality. ...He became a friend, a brother, a mentor, a teacher, he defended me, he believed in me, and he taught me how to weather the storm. I can go on and on, but I want to thank you for being my idol, & inspiration.”

Bryant tragically died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also perished in the crash along with seven other victims.

The Rockets were the first team to play following Bryant’s tragic death, facing the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon. Friday night marked the Rockets’ first home game since Bryant’s death, and Houston honored Bryant and the crash victims with a touching pregame tribute.

Bryant and Westbrook battled 33 times across eight seasons from Westbrook’s rookie year in 2008 to Bryant’s retirement in 2016. The duo appeared to have a kinship in Bryant’s final decade in the league, and Bryant praised Westbrook’s mentality and aggression in a 2015 interview.

“Westbrook plays mean. He plays mean like I did,” Bryant told NBA TV's Ahmad Rashad. 

Westbrook continued his dominant stretch on Friday, finishing with 32 points and nine rebounds in a win over the Mavericks. Bryant played 61 contests against the Rockets in from 1996-2016, averaging 26.6 points per game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook Powers Small-Ball Rockets Past Mavericks

Westbrook finished Houston's win with 32 points and nine assists, while James Harden scored a game-high 35 points.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Honor Kobe With Touching Pregame Tribute

The Rockets hosted the Mavericks on Friday in their first home game since Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Earns Ninth All-Star Game Selection

Westbrook is one of two players in NBA history to win back-to-back All-Star Game MVPs.

Michael Shapiro

Doncic Suffers Right Ankle Sprain, Out vs. Rockets

Doncic previously missed five games due to a right ankle injury in December.

Michael Shapiro

Lillard Details 'Edgy' Rivalry With Westbrook

Damian Lillard: “It’s more of an edgy matchup. ...But I think it’s because there is a lot of respect there.”

Michael Shapiro

by

BallisLife

Harden 'Deeply' Affected by Kobe Bryant's Death

James Harden and the Rockets were the first team to play following the news of Bryant's death, facing the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Rockets Fall Flat in Loss to Blazers

James Harden scored just 18 points on 18 shots as he returned to the floor after a two-game absence.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Active, Gordon to Start vs. Blazers

James Harden will return to the floor on Wednesday after missing the last two games with a thigh injury.

Michael Shapiro

Will Rockets Continue to Ride Small-Ball Lineups?

The Rockets eschewed a center in Monday's upset win vs. Utah, starting 6'5" P.J. Tucker at the five.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden (Thigh) Questionable vs. Blazers

Harden has missed each of the Rockets' last two games after colliding with Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota on Jan. 24.

Michael Shapiro