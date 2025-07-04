The Rockets Are In Win-Now Mode, But Not Championship Or Bust
The Houston Rockets have officially opened their championship window with the addition of Kevin Durant and several key bench contributors this offseason. The Rockets are now considered among some of the league's best teams, ranking as top contenders for a championship next year. Houston is going for it all, and the team has a good chance of fulfilling its goals. A defeat at any point in the postseason would be a disappointment for the franchise, but it would not spell the end of their contention window.
Some teams go all-in for a 1-3 year window of true contention and elite play. If the team can't accomplish the goal during the championship window, fans could consequently suffer the pain of losing familiar players in a difficult rebuild.
The Rockets aren't necessarily in that position because of their young star players.
Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are two players who would be able to keep the Rockets' championship window open beyond Durant and Fred VanVleet. Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are also players who could be major contributors as long-term role players who could help Houston win at the highest levels.
Durant has experience winning on the biggest stages, and he will add leadership to the locker room as they try to navigate the difficult Western Conference. The valuable angle is that he will be able to pass the knowledge along to his yougn teammates.
Sengun and Thompson already have the added experience of a long postseason series against a team that has as much postseason and Finals experience as any team in NBA History. Now, they'll take that experience and try to improve their results in future postseasons.
Reed Sheppard is a player who will need more experience when the competition heightens. As a point guard, he'll be tasked with keeping the offense organized when transition opportunities are limited during the postseason. Sheppard will likely take on the role once VanVleet moves on from the Rockets, but he has much to learn before he's ready to fully take over the lead guard duties.
Sheppard is another young player who can extend the Rockets' championship window beyond the years of their newly added veteran players. While the Rockets are looking to bring a championship home this season, they will have plenty of future opportunities around their young stars to field competitive teams.