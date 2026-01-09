Alperen Sengun Out for Rockets' Rematch with Trail Blazers
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will again face off against the Trail Blazers, searching for some revenge in their second-straight game in Portland.
Houston took on the Trail Blazers Wednesday night, falling in a tight 103-102 contest. Superstar Kevin Durant managed 37 points and Amen Thompson added 24, though the two got little help elsewhere on offense.
The team’s play-making has taken a real hit without forward Alperen Sengun in the lineup, and Portland was able outlast Houston via a 41-point outing from Deni Avdija.
Avdija’s free throw rate has been a talking point this NBA season, with him blossoming from 5.2 free throws attempted per game last season, to nearly 10 this year. Tari Eason, who nearly hit a game-winner, wasn’t a fan of how the game was officiated.
Tonight’s game is certain to offer its fair share of fireworks, with the Rockets needing to get back into the win column, and Portland wanting to nab a second-straight win against a West rival.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight’s game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Isaiah Crawford — Out: Illness
Tristen Newton — Out: G League
Alperen Sengun — Out: Right ankle sprain
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL
Portland Trail Blazers injuries:
Jerami Grant — Out: Left achilles tendonitis
Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring tear
Jrue Holiday — Doubtful: Right calf strain
Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon management
Kris Murray — Out: Low back soreness
Matisse Thybulle — Out: Right knee tendinopathy
Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot fracture
The Rockets continue to trudge on without Sengun, who is listed as out tonight with an ankle sprain. He has now missed two full games, and most of the Mavericks’ game, where he exited early.
Sengun leads the Rockets in assists per game at 6.5, and his presence as a play-maker and general scorer — especially in the season-long absence of Fred VanVleet — has been sorely missed. He will reportedly be out around 10-14 days, as reported by Marc Stein a few days ago.
The Trail Blazers have dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, including to its trio of ball-handlers in Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. They'll also be without Jerami Grant, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley.
The Rockets and Trail Blazers tip off at 9 p.m. CT from Moda Center in Portland, OR.
