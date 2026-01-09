Alperen Sengun Out for Rockets' Rematch with Trail Blazers

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will again face off against the Trail Blazers, searching for some revenge in their second-straight game in Portland.

Houston took on the Trail Blazers Wednesday night, falling in a tight 103-102 contest. Superstar Kevin Durant managed 37 points and Amen Thompson added 24, though the two got little help elsewhere on offense.

The team’s play-making has taken a real hit without forward Alperen Sengun in the lineup, and Portland was able outlast Houston via a 41-point outing from Deni Avdija.

Avdija’s free throw rate has been a talking point this NBA season, with him blossoming from 5.2 free throws attempted per game last season, to nearly 10 this year. Tari Eason, who nearly hit a game-winner, wasn’t a fan of how the game was officiated.

Tonight’s game is certain to offer its fair share of fireworks, with the Rockets needing to get back into the win column, and Portland wanting to nab a second-straight win against a West rival.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: Illness

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Out: Right ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Jerami Grant — Out: Left achilles tendonitis

Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring tear

Jrue Holiday — Doubtful: Right calf strain

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon management

Kris Murray — Out: Low back soreness

Matisse Thybulle — Out: Right knee tendinopathy

Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot fracture

The Rockets continue to trudge on without Sengun, who is listed as out tonight with an ankle sprain. He has now missed two full games, and most of the Mavericks’ game, where he exited early.

Sengun leads the Rockets in assists per game at 6.5, and his presence as a play-maker and general scorer — especially in the season-long absence of Fred VanVleet — has been sorely missed. He will reportedly be out around 10-14 days, as reported by Marc Stein a few days ago.

Alperen Şengün is likely to be sidelined for the next 10 to 14 days, per Rockets coach Ime Udoka, after the ankle twist Şengün sustained Saturday night in Dallas. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2026

The Trail Blazers have dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, including to its trio of ball-handlers in Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday. They'll also be without Jerami Grant, Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley.

The Rockets and Trail Blazers tip off at 9 p.m. CT from Moda Center in Portland, OR.