Why Ime Udoka Should Be Everyone's Pick for Coach of the Year
The Houston Rockets have built something special since the James Harden era. After the former MVP departed from the team during the 2020-21 season, the Rockets slowly went into a rebuild with a mix of veterans and young talent. It seemed like the process would eventually come, but ultimately take a lot of time.
Less than five years after the Rockets traded Harden, they're already back in title contention with a team that rivals those that he led. Houston made the right draft choices and never went all-in on a superstar until the 2025 offseason.
Even then, the trade for Kevin Durant didn't see the Rockets give up an insane amount of draft capital. They still have a perfect balance young stars and veteran leadership, which is why they're widely regarded as a top team in a crowded Western Conference.
While the talent is there, the Rockets' recent success cannot be stated without the mention of head coach Ime Udoka. Entering his third season in Houston, he has a 93-71 record in the regular season with a chance to expand upon his wins with an even better roster.
Udoka's defensive philosophy is exactly what propelled the Rockets to a 52-30 record last season. They posted a 110.3 defensive rating, good for fifth in the NBA. He and his staff did an excellent job in developing young ball-stoppers such as Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jalen Green.
Green is out of the picture, along with Dillon Brooks, which means Houston's defense could suffer. However, Udoka will have more weapons on the other side of the ball with Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Rockets' biggest issue last season was shot creation and three-point shooting, but that should be taken care of.
Entering the season, most people should be picking Udoka to win Coach of the Year after a third-place finish last year. If Houston can be a top-10 on both sides of the ball, which is certainly realistic, there's no reason why he shouldn't receive the award.
Of course, the record matters the most, but the Rockets stood out last season, even though the West was overwhelmingly talented. They are projected by many to finish second once again behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. To do so with the turnover of the core also improves his case.
Udoka's development and impact on Houston's defense should have won him the award last season, but he has the chance to capture it in 2026. He has the personnel to thrust the Rockets into a deep postseason run, and perhaps even a title.