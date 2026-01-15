What to Watch for in Rockets vs. OKC Thunder

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, hoping to carry over momentum from the win over the Bulls.

These two teams last faced off on Opening Night, with OKC getting the better of Houston in a double-overtime win on ring night.

Tonight, Houston has a chance to find some momentum amid a small skid.

Here are three things to watch for as the Rockets take on the Thunder:

The Rockets have to re-find their three-ball

It’s no secret the Rockets haven’t been shooting well from beyond the arc, of late. They’ve shot below 30% in each of the last five games, largely due to the inability to create quality shots.

That won’t be a viable strategy against Oklahoma City, who has one of the best defenses in the league, centered around packing the paint and allowing teams to take plenty of corners triples.

Chet Holmgren is blocking two shots per game, and is trending toward being the Defensive Player of the Year should Victor Wembanyama not meet the 65-game criteria. He’ll be capable of limiting chances at the rim, and Houston simply won’t be able to stay in the game long without its 3-point shot.

Houston has to slow down the MVP

Oklahoma City has a talented offense, albeit one that’s completely reliant on the success of the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When he’s unable to bend the defense, good quality shots dry up

The issue being, SGA doesn’t see slow scoring nights often. He’s averaging nearly 32 points per game on the season, fresh off a 34-point night versus San Antonio where he got what he wanted.

The Rockets forced Gilgeous-Alexander into a tough shooting night in the season opener, as he hit just 12 of his 26 shots from the field. And players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and more will need to replicate that success to have a chance Thursday.

Rockets-Thunder is a mid-season test

The Rockets haven’t been playing their best basketball lately, but that will be no excuse for tonight’s game.

Head coach Ime Udoka has been preaching intensity and aggression in this down stretch, and if Houston can’t bring it against the defending champs, they’re likely going to have issues. OKC is presently the team to beat, and the Rockets have a great opportunity to test their talent level against the West’s best.

Suffice it to say, the matchup with the Thunder should give a great mid-season look at just where the Rockets are right now, both mentally and talent-wise.