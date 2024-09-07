Yahoo Sports: Houston Rockets One of NBA's Most Intriguing Teams in 2024-25
On a recent episode of the Yahoo Sports podcast No Cap Room, Dan Devine and James Herbert discussed the NBA's most intriguing teams heading into the 2024-25 season.
The first team the duo mentioned was the Houston Rockets, who notched a 41-41 record last season with a core of talented young prospects.
"I'm really curious about Houston," CBS Sports' James Herbert said. "This is a team that finished the season pretty strong last year. They have the guy who I was most excited about in the draft in Reed Sheppard, who, judging by his summer league performance, is going to be ready to step in and contribute something right away. ... He was a historically great shooter last year in college, so if at least that part of his game translates, that's a difference making ability. ... Beyond that, like, I'm pretty optimistic about this team, in general, but I do have a lot of questions. I think there's a lot of stuff that we kind of just don't know right now. Like, what exactly did that late season surge by Jalen Green mean?"
The Rockets went on a remarkable run late last season, winning 11 consecutive games from March 9-29. Houston lost just two games the entire month and had a chance to earn a spot in the NBA Play-In before a slow start to the month of April put the postseason out of reach.
The Rockets' incredible run was immediately followed by five consecutive losses to end March and start April. Still, Houston managed to win three of its final four contests.
WIth the addition of Reed Sheppard over the offseason and the natural progression of the younger players on Ime Udoka's roster, the Rockets should be even better in 2024-25 and will likely compete for a spot in the postseason.
