Former Rockets Star Expresses Frustration Over 'Effortless' Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has been an inspiration to many, as he presents a unique ensemble of skills, talents, and abilities. In fact, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has drawn motivation and inspiration from Jokic.

He's also drawn comparisons to the three-time MVP for being able to create and facilitate in the halfcourt at the center position. Most bigs can't playmake like these two (and Domantas Sabonis).

This season, however, Jokic has turned his play up to an entirely different level.

(As has Sengun, to be fair).

Jokic is averaging 28.7 points (second-best in his career), 13 rebounds (career-best), 10.8 assists (career-best), 67.2 percent from the field (career-best), 42.6 percent from three (career-best), 73.2 effective field goal percentage (career-best), 87.5 percent from the foul line (career-best), 76.9 percent true shooting (also a career best).

Again, he's having a career year.

He's also become quite unstoppable. Just ask the LA Clippers, who saw him hang 55 points on their heads, on just 23 shots.

All told, Jokic missed just five shots.

He also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Once again, he's quite impossible to stop.

Former Rockets star point guard John Wall expressed frustration with the greatness and overall dominance of Jokic, which defenders also agree with.

Wall took to the Run it Back show to express his displeasure with Jokic simply being so effortlessly dominant.

"He don’t count. He makes it look so effortless like he doesn’t care about basketball. That’s the frustrating part about everything. You got guys that put all the work in, and he’s just out there floating,” Wall said. “He had one floater where Chris Paul looked like (on the floor), he hit that floater over everybody. He just makes the game so easy and effortless.”

Wall's perspective raised eyebrows because most players appreciate and respect greatness. And he makes it seem like Jokic doesn't put work in on the hardwood.

Wall, of all people should be able to relate, as he was a superstar himself, earning his way to five All-Star appearances, an All-NBA appearance, and a supermax contract.

Oh, and an assist title (and five total top-five finishes).

Wall joined the Rockets at the end of his career, yet still averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

He made headlines earlier this season, stating that the Rockets needed a floor general but adding that he wasn't interested in the opportunity.

The Rockets square off against Jokic and the Nuggets on Friday, November 21st.