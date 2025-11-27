Four Rockets Land in The Ringer's Top 100 NBA Players

One of the biggest strengths the Houston Rockets have had over the last few seasons, and especially coming into this one, is their depth. While injuries have limited the talent level, they're still 12-4 after 16 games, playing elite on both sides of the ball.

Kevin Durant's arrival has been, by far, the biggest positive for the Rockets. One of the greatest scorers in league history has the ability to gravitate defenses, which has opened up opportunities for the rest of the rotation.

Durant is only averaging 24.6 points per game this season, but other players such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard have been able to take offensive steps.

Houston's talent pool is reflected in The Ringer's latest list of the top NBA 100 players. One month into the season, the Rockets have four players featured, including three in the top 35.

Durant, of course, is the first to show up at No. 11. While he has been widely regarded as a top 10 talent throughout his career, the 37-year-old is likely in his final chapter, but has a chance to cap off an illustrious resume with a championship in Texas.

Sengun, averaging 22 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists thus far, comes next at No. 14. While many expected him to be a sidekick for Durant, his improved skill set makes him more of a co-star than a second option. The Turkish All-Star can rebound and facilitate at a high level, reminiscent of a young Nikola Jokic.

Thompson is the final Rocket in the top 35, ranked No. 34. The Ringer labeled him as arguably the most exciting two-way player in the league. The 6-foot-7 athletic freak is still incredible on the defensive end, but has shown more on the other side of the floor with Fred VanVleet out for the season with a torn ACL. Thompson is showing more in terms of creating shots off the dribble.

The final Houston player listed is Tari Eason at No. 75. While he's dealing with an oblique injury, along with concerns about his future with the organization after failed extension negotiations, the 6-foot-8 forward is still a fantastic two-way talent off the bench.

Eason is 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds on incredible 50-51-71 shooting splits (11 games) prior to his injury. His defensive stats haven't been as prominent as last season, but it seems like the entire team is sacrificing that side of the floor for a top-two offensive rating (122).