Houston Rockets Look to Get Revenge Against Longtime Foe

Since the start of the 2015 season, the Golden State Warriors have been 29-10 against the Houston Rockets in the regular season. In the playoffs, they're 20-10 and an undefeated 5-0 in terms of series wins.

It's safe to say the Rockets have been the Warriors' postseason punching bag over the last 10 years. Even last season, when Golden State was the No. 7 seed going up against a Houston squad that finished one spot behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry and company got the job done in seven games, ending the Rockets' run in the Toyota Center.

This season, Houston finds itself in a legitimate title contender with the addition of Kevin Durant, along with the development and experience from its young stars.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are struggling at 10-9, as Curry and Jimmy Butler III have generated most of their offense. Defensively, Golden State is elite (112.1 rating), but they are scoring enough when their stars aren't out there.

Durant won't suit up against his former team on Wednesday due to a family matter, but his being out didn't affect the Rockets in their most recent 114-92 win over a hot Phoenix Suns squad. Instead, it will be similar to last season, as Houston will rely on the youth to get the victory.

In that first-round battle that nearly saw Houston pull off a 3-1 comeback, Fred VanVleet was the veteran hero whose experience showed. The former All-Star averaged 24.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the final four games, but he, too, will miss this game and the entire season with a torn ACL.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson were relatively efficient in last season's playoffs. The Turkish All-Star averaged 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game on 45-38-63 shooting splits.

Thompson, like VanVleet, was quiet until the final four games of the series, putting up an average of 20 points, 7.8 rebounds, a block and a staggering 2.5 steals per game. In Game 7, he was one of the few bright spots, along with Sengun.

It seems like every time both sides meet with Curry and Draymond Green on the floor, no matter who is on the Rockets, the game gets more personal. Green (foot) is probable for Wednesday, so there will likely be no shortage of love lost between him and Sengun as the two were extremely physical in the playoffs.

While it's one of 82 regular-season games, this NBA Cup matchup will mean more if the Rockets can get the victory. Houston has the chance to prove it can win consistently against good competition without Durant, and this piece of beef and one-sided history between these two can go in the Rockets' favor this time around.