Kevin Durant's Historic Scoring is Being Overshadowed By Rockets' Cold Streak

The Houston Rockets have hit another wall to start 2026. After struggling through most of December, they closed out 2025 with three straight wins, and it looked like they'd be back on track to start the new year. However, Houston has dropped three of its last five games, including back-to-back losses in Portland to the Trail Blazers.

The Rockets have struggled to get much out of their young core on both ends. After going by as many as 13 points and holding a lead for most of the game, they were outscored 34-15 in the fourth quarter.

After Kevin Durant was subbed out to start the final period, the Trail Blazers went on an 11-0 run before checking back in with 8:42 to play. He played the rest of the quarter, but Portland was already building momentum to mount the comeback.

Durant finished with 30 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field. He managed to pass Wilt Chamberlain to move up to seventh on the NBA's all-time scoring list, but the loss and recent struggles have overshadowed what has been an extremely efficient season from the 37-year-old.

Durant is averaging 26.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season on incredible 52-40-89 shooting splits. According to databallr, when he's on the floor, the Rockets post a 122.8 offensive rating and 10.7 net rating in medium and high-leverage possessions.

When he's not out there, those numbers drop to a 116.3 offensive rating and 5.5 net rating.

Over his last seven games, KD is putting up 29.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36 minutes, being asked to create more amid the absence of Alperen Sengun. However, the belief was that the rest of Houston's young core would do enough on both ends to win these games. That has not been the case.

The Rockets can maximize Durant's scoring abilities and historic season by finding more efficient ways to create shots on offense. They currently rank fourth in offensive rating, but also place 28th in turnover percentage and 29th in assist percentage.

While Sengun's ankle sprain has limited Houston over the last few games, the absence of Fred VanVleet has done even more damage, evident in the stats mentioned above. The Rockets lack a true point guard, forcing players like Durant to initiate sets and play farther from his sweet spots. The lack of a floor general is what hindered his time with his previous team, the Phoenix Suns.

In clutch situations (18 games), Houston is 7-11 with a 106.8 offensive rating. Durant was acquired to help take the pressure off in big moments, but he can't create everything for the Rockets. Players such as Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and the rest of the young core were expected to take a major leap this season.

That has been the case in certain aspects, but for the most part, their struggles have overshadowed an incredibly efficient year from Durant, who could be in the final chapter of his career. If things don't improve, Houston may never reach title contention in the KD era.