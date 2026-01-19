Kevin Durant Passes Dirk Nowitzski and Other Takeaways from the Rockets' Win

The Rockets took on the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night, needing a tune-up game before a tough upcoming stretch. Ultimately, they got just that, winning 119-110 in an all-around effort in Toyota Center.

Kevin Durant earned an all-time accolade, and other Rockets got back on track with a second-straight win. It was especially needed, given the team's recent stretch of four losses in five tries.

Here were three takeaways from the game:

Kevin Durant passes Dirk Nowitzki on all-time scoring list

Durant began the night behind Mavericks’ legend Dirk Nowitzski on the all-time scoring list, but was able to add enough scoring juice to ascend the ranks.

With just 15 seconds left in the game, Durant would hit the go-ahead free throw to nab his 17th point, moving to sixth all-time. He now trails only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, obviously all basketball royalty. His Nowitzski-tying bucket would be a poetic, patented jumper.

Durant forced several shots down the stretch, but was finally able to grab the accolade, finishing with 18 points, eight assists, six rebounds and steal.

“It means a lot,” Durant said. “Dirk is somebody I look up to, I’m grateful to be among the greats. We gotta keep it going though.”

Jabari Smith Jr. shines on bobblehead night

Fourth-year forward Jabari Smith Jr. was the star of the night, going for a game-high 32 points on over 50% shooting. Smith had been amid a scoring slump, but broke the cold stretch against New Orleans.

He hit a blistering seven triples on 13 attempts, sticking to his do-it-all ways in adding eight rebounds and one block.

He played a full 41 minutes, and the Rockets will certainly need his confidence to stay up as they enter a tougher stretch against San Antonio, Philadelphia and Detroit.

Rockets’ rebounding continues to be source of strength

Houston is the best rebounding team in the league, and that shone brightly against New Orleans.

The Rockets out-rebounded the Pelicans, 47-39, grabbing a needed 17 offensive rebounds. Steven Adams, of course, led the way with 10, followed by Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun with eight apiece, and Durant with six.

The Rockets next take on an inter-state rival in the San Antonio Spurs, who will be led by 7-foot-4 phenom. They two will face off 7 p.m. CT Tuesday in one of the more anticipated Rockets' games in some time.