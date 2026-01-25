NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Reunite With Point Guard in Deadline Deal

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Houston Rockets have a glaring need at the point guard position, and it has been exposed to a high degree since the end of last calendar year.

A 5-2 stretch over their last seven games is a sign of optimism, but the Rockets had some noticeable struggles from the start of December to early January. They were dropping games that they should have won in convincing fashion, including losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

But more than anything, Houston has a turnover problem. This season, the team ranks 29th in turnover percentage, with its ball security being exposed without Fred VanVleet, who has missed the entire season with a torn ACL.

Without VanVleet, non-point guards are forced to initiate offense for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson and more have been a part of their committee, and although they're still afloat with a 27-16 record, it feels like more can be unlocked with the right moves.

There are a few players who are reportedly potential targets, as Houston has talked to around half of the league ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. However, one underrated veteran could be on the move amid his team's performance.

The Sacramento Kings are heading toward a rebuild amid a 12-34 start. Currently 14th in the Western Conference, they're more likely to be sellers at the deadline with a plethora of experienced players on the radar. One player to watch is Dennis Schroder, and Houston could reunite with the point guard for the right price.

Sacramento Kings receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Jae'Sean Tate, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (via MEM), 2029 second-round pick (via SAC)

Houston Rockets receive: Dennis Schroder

Schroder is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season, and could be the veteran floor general the Rockets need to fulfill their potential with Durant on the roster. His value isn't as high as it once was, considering he's 32 years old.

The Kings should be thrilled to receive this many second-round picks for Schroder because he clearly doesn't align with their timeline, but the draft capital does. Houston is reportedly willing to move on from picks for the right price, and this wouldn't hinder the first-round stash.

The Rockets would move off of Finney-Smith and Tate, two veterans who haven't made many contributions this season for different reasons. Still, acquiring Schroder would provide much-needed depth at the point guard position for a relatively low cost.