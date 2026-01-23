One Trade That Could Quietly Change the Rockets’ Playoff Outlook

The Houston Rockets, amid a three-game winning streak heading into tonight's matchup against the LA Clippers, are gearing up for what could be a hectic deadline. With Feb. 5 just about two weeks away, they're now a team to watch amid recent reports.

Houston has reportedly talked to around half the league at this point, per Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports. In year one of the Kevin Durant era, the Rockets have been both impressive and underwhelming in large stretches. This season, they have had a noticeable absence at the point guard position with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) potential out for the season.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, league personnel have tabbed Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) as potential targets ahead of the deadline. Dosunmu could be the one to drastically alter the Rockets' season and push them into title contention.

The Rockets don't need a offensively-talented point guard. VanVleet played the role of a facilitator and defender until the playoffs, when he was tasked with taking over a team full of inexperienced talent. Now, they have Durant, which means the needs are strictly defense and a small role on offense, mainly initiating sets.

Dosunmu, although not considered a savant when it comes to facilitation, can be the two-way guard Houston needs to win more games. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

THIS HUSTLE BY AYO 🔥



📺Stream the finish to Bulls-Clippers: https://t.co/BZHZCKeN7k pic.twitter.com/4gDQfEoBY5 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 21, 2026

His value may be the highest it has ever been, but this move might be worth it for the Rockets. Dosunmu is posting incredible 52-46-86 shooting splits.

While his offense has looked great thus far, the 6-foot-4 guard is still an effective contributor on the defensive end. According to databallr, when Dosunmu is on the floor in medium and high-leverage possessions, the Bulls have a 116.2 offensive rating, 116.9 defensive rating and -0.8 net rating.

When he isn't on the floor, those numbers drop to a 115.4 offensive rating, 118.3 defensive rating and -2.9 net rating. He has a clear impact on two ends of the floor, and that's evident by both watching him perform and looking at the statistics.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Time will tell if the Rockets make any sort of significant move ahead of the trade deadline. Just about a month ago, they weren't expected to make a change in the rotation, but a 13-11 record since Dec. 1 has altered expectations.

Dosunmu may be the one to salvage hopes of Houston making a deep playoff run. He has the skills to contribute on both ends of the floor, and the Rockets desperately need help at the guard position.