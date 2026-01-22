The One Deadline Move the Rockets Should be Prioritizing

The Rockets haven’t yet lived up to expectations this season.

They were anointed as a true contender by many prior to season’s start, featuring notable stars such as Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, as well as one of the deepest rosters in the league.

Despite that, the actual on-court product has been up-and-down, leading to cold stretches, the No. 4 ranking in the Western Conference, and plenty of questions about the legitimacy of Houston’s end-goal.

The team’s woes are clear: they lack a true point guard in lieu of Fred VanVleet’s injury, and struggle to shoot threes. The team ranks 29th in assist percentage and 28th in assist-to-turnover ratio, problems that are exacerbated once games get down to the wire.

Much was made of VanVleet’s offseason ACL injury, and even then it seemed undersold just how important he was to the Rockets. He was the only true lead option they had, with Amen Thompson still at his best on the wing, and Reed Sheppard simply not yet ready to take on the offensive reins.

Sengun and Durant have been solid as the team’s primary play-makers, though even they are not capable of handling the rock as much as a lead guard should.

Luckily, the trade deadline gives Houston an opportunity to upgrade, and they’ll certainly be on the hunt for a lead guard that can solve their play-making and handling issues, as well as shoot the 3-ball.

The perfect, cost-effective option likely doesn’t exist unless the team wants to spend big. Though several happy-mediums do, especially given that VanVleet will eventually re-take the bulk of the lead guard duties.

Chicago’s Tre Jones jumps out as a gettable player averaging nearly six assists per game, though his 3-point volume and percentage leave plenty to be desired. Former Rocket Dennis Schroder is an easy plug-and-play option, too. Though his ceiling is limited, and his 3-point shooting has dipped majorly in recent years.

Regardless, banking on one of the two keeping Houston afloat this season until VanVleet returns could be in the best interest of the Rockets, given the prices are right.

The Houston front office has made it clear it won't overreact to the down portions of the 2025-26 season, nor should it. But Jones, Schroder and a few others offer cost-controlled option that could plug holes necessary to finish out the year strong.

The NBA's trade deadline is at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 5.