Rockets Draw Praise for Defense on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets faced off against the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this season. In the previous match, the Rockets kept the game relatively close through and through.

At least until the 3:17 mark, when Houston trailed 105-108. The Spurs then went on a 13-5 run to close the game out and win 121-110. In that game, Victor Wembanyama had 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, to the tune of 59 percent true shooting.

This game had to be different.

The Rockets were without Steven Adams, but mostly healthy, as Tari Eason made his return from injury.

Houston trailed by 15 in third quarter, but went on a 13-0 run, to narrow the gap to 92-91.

The Rockets ultimately closed out San Antonio, winning 111-106.

All told, the Rockets had five players score in double-figures, with Reed Sheppard leading the way off the bench with 21 points. Houston also held Spurs all-world center Victor Wembanyama to 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting.

Good for 30.8 percent true shooting.

ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike highlighted Houston’s defensive masterclass on Wembanyama on NBA Today.

“What did they do to fuel their win? It was their defense. You know what I love? When all-time great players like Kevin Durant don’t run from the smoke. They go towards it.”

Ogwuike explained a sequence of Durant’s defense on the All-Star center.

“He had to match up with Victor Wembanyama. 6’11. Technically 7-foot, going against 7’5.

No double team is coming. He said, I’ve got battle by myself. He’s gonna do this one-on-one.

He stays active. He strips him, forcing a deflection. Wemby is able to recover it. It doesn’t matter, he stays locked in. Contests with his left hand, does not foul. They go the other way.

That’s locked in. That’s why teams are on the rise.”

Ogwuimike continued.

“Again, there are going to be multiple switches, to get different people on him, but what the Rockets did was hold him to 24 percent. That is so rare, because he was falling in love with the outside jumper. He was 1-for-11 in the second half but 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter. A masterclass of defense on the guy who has been virtually unguardable.”

The win lifted Houston to 26-15, good for fourth in the Western Conference.

Houston takes the court again on Thursday, against the Philadelphia 76ers, before facing the Detroit Pistons for the second time on the year in a back-to-back.