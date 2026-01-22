ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: Rockets Alperen Sengun was a Monster Against Spurs

The Houston Rockets’ recent woes were major cause for concern, as they were losing games to opponents that aren’t on the same tier as them. But then again, you are what your record says you are.

And the Rockets’ 26-15 record doesn’t exactly spell world-beater.

Even with that being said, the Rockets were losing to non-contending teams. Teams that won’t be in either the postseason or the play-in tournament.

The “slump”, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka has coined it, was amplified because of the Rockets’ schedule.

Which was fairly light at the beginning of the year and heavily back-loaded. For example, this month, the Rockets will have faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons.

All in a two-week span.

Houston dropped their game against the Thunder, getting blown off the floor.

(As a side note, remember when everyone panicked because of the Thunder’s three losses in four games? Or when the masses lowered them a tier, because of consecutive losses to the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets?)

To the tune of a 20-point blow out.

Houston then won against the Minnesota Timberwolves, although they were resting Anthony Edwards, and it took a monster 37-point night by Kevin Durant.

The stage was set for Tuesday night’s game against the Spurs.

It was going to be a big game. Especially for Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who has had stellar performances against San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.

The Rockets were able to nab a 111-106 victory, behind Sengun’s 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists – a near triple-double.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins joined NBA Today to explain Sengun’s offensive brilliance and dominance over the Spurs.

“Alperen Sengun was a monster last night. Every time he matches up against Wemby, he takes it personal. They did a great job of having the correct personnel around Alperen Sengun. And they had spacers and shooters. And they ran pick-and-rolls with him being the primary ball-handler because of his decision-making.”

Perkins continued, breaking down one of Houston’s offensive possessions.

“He gets caught in no man’s land. All you have to do is cut with him. Jabari Smith does an excellent job of cutting off and getting to his shot. That was one of Alperen Sengun’s nine assists.”

Perkins explained another possession.

“Here we are again. Again, spacers. You have Jabari Smith, Reed Sheppard, Kevin Durant. Now he’s able to go to work. And now he hits you with that little crab dribble from the nail with that chicken wing on the jump hook. That’s Alperen Sengun. 20 point, damn-near triple-double last night. H-Town, stand up.”

All told, Sengun averages 22.5 points, 11 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 49 percent this season, when going head-to-head against Wembanyama, whereas the Spurs’ all-world center averages 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 35 percent from the field.