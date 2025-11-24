With each game, many around the league have been waiting for the Houston Rockets to lose the NBA's top offensive rating. However, even with four losses, they still remain at No. 1 heading into Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns (122.5).

The Rockets have been uber-efficient on that end of the floor with the addition of Kevin Durant. Averaging 122.9 points per game, they're slowing the tempo (27th in pace) and knocking down shots with taller lineups.

Perhaps the biggest reason Houston is scoring so much is that it's getting more second-chance opportunities than any other team in the league. The team ranks first in offensive rebounding percentage (40.9%), on track to set the all-time record.

However, with Durant out for the next two games, the Rockets will have to figure out how to maintain this level of production without their leading scorer gravitating opponents. Is this offensive outburst truly sustainable?

ESPN's NBA Insiders recently released questions for 16 contenders around the league. The Rockets, being one of them, have a lot of concern surrounding consistency on such end of the floor. Michael C. Wright believes that type of production is sustainable with Durant at the helm.

"Not only can the Rockets maintain their level of offensive production, but there's a decent chance they'll improve because the starting group hasn't been together very long, and the supporting cast is still adjusting to playing alongside star forward Kevin Durant," wrote.

"Remember, Houston lost starting point guard Fred VanVleet just before the start of training camp to a season-ending injury, forcing the Rockets to use a committee approach to facilitating offense. It has worked well with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Durant handling the main ballhandling responsibilities."

The scoring is expected to dip over the next two games as Durant will sit out due to a family matter. However, this is a perfect opportunity for the young core to show it can still produce at a high level without the 6-foot-11 sniper.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are putting together impressive seasons once again, with Sengun regarded as a legitimate All-Star candidate once again. The Turkish center is averaging 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

Thompson has taken a major step offensively, putting up 17.2 points a night while finding ways to create more off the dribble.

Not only are the Rockets supplemented by those two, but the rest of the rotation is stepping up with Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined. Reed Sheppard has been the biggest bright spot off the bench, while Jabari Smith Jr. and Josh Okogie are impressive two-way wings on most nights.