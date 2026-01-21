Rockets' Win vs. Spurs Meant More for the Season Than You Think

It wasn't pretty, but the Houston Rockets pulled off a massive 111-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, and man, does it feel good.

It was a tale of two halves, as the Rockets found themselves down by 10 points after two quarters, and it looked like the Spurs would win this one off of hot shooting. Julian Champagnie, of all players, was hot, scoring 21 points in the first half on 6-of-10 from three. He would finish with 27 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

However, the Rockets would surge in the second half, mainly from their defense. 60 points in the first two quarters is not a lack of offense by any stretch of the imagination, but down 10, they couldn't simply outshoot San Antonio.

Houston held its visitors to 36 second-half points, including a 14-point fourth quarter, as the Spurs shot 25% from the field in the final 12 minutes.

The Rockets, on the other hand, put up 29 points in the fourth, including 12 points in 11 minutes from Reed Sheppard. The second-year guard was the unsung hero of the night, dropping 21 points and four assists off the bench.

REED SHEPPARD FOURTH QUARTER TAKEOVER 🔥



He dropped 21 PTS off the bench in the Rockets' comeback W vs. San Antonio 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4tMELafd8G — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2026

This wasn't just your average I-10 rivalry win for the Rockets; it was a win that salvaged any belief that they could compete for a deep postseason run.

The end of 2025 into early 2026 has not been kind to Houston. From Dec. 1 to Jan. 15, the team went 10-11, ranking 16th in defensive rating and 24th in true shooting percentage. There was a lack of focus and cohesion on both ends of the floor, but a three-game winning streak, capped off by Tuesday's win against the Spurs, has brought Houston back into a good rhythm.

Over their last three games, the Rockets' opponents have put up an average of 107 points, while they're putting up 113.3 points themselves. The offense still isn't pretty with the absence of a true point guard, but Houston has resorted to wins via the same strength as last season: defense.

Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA;San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

We know what Kevin Durant brings to the table as an offensive savant. The 37-year-old is averaging 25.9 points per game on incredible 51-40-89 shooting splits. Alperen Sengun, his running mate, is looking like an All-Star once again, putting up 21.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

But the other side of the floor is what head coach Ime Udoka has been preaching to the media through Houston's rough patch. The Rockets are going to play well enough via their offense, but what will really propel them comes on the other side of the floor. The win against San Antonio, along with the preceding two games, proves that.