Rockets Get Back to the Basics and Shut Down the Spurs in the Second Half

The Houston Rockets have had an interesting first half of the season to say the least. It started with devastating injury news before the season began, as they learned Fred VanVleet, their floor general, would miss most, if not all, of the season with a torn Achilles. During the season, the Rockets have experienced extreme highs, extreme lows, and everything in between.

The Rockets were expected to be one of the actual title contenders in 2025-26, especially after the addition of Kevin Durant during the offseason. Durant was brought in to give the Rockets the closer they desperately needed and to help improve their middle-of-the-pack offense, especially in the playoffs.

The move has paid off especially in the first part of the season as the Rockets were the top offensive team in the league for the first two months of the season. They have slipped a little bit since then but are still a much better offensive team than last season. The Rockets however saw a drop on the defensive side as they were out outside of the top ten on that side of the court earlier in the season.

The Rockets have reversed course on defense since then and have moved back into the top five in defensive rating. Even with the higher offensive numbers, the Rockets realize that rebounding, especially on defense, is where they can have their most significant impact and win games consistently.

The Rockets won 52 games last season in large part because they were a top-five defensive team. This season, it took them a little longer to get there as they had to adjust to Dillon Brooks no longer anchoring their defense and to waiting for Dorrian Finney-Smith to make his debut after an offseason ankle injury.

The Rockets needed there top rank defense more than ever Tuesday night as they welcomed in the division leading San Antonio Spurs into town. Early on you couldnt tell that the Rockets were one of the better defensive teams in the NBA but they flip the script in the second half.

Rockets Put the Clamps on the Spurs Offense in the Second Half

The Rockets struggle on defense in the first half especially the first quarter as the Spurs got whatever they wanted on the offensive side of the court. The Spurs scored 39 points int he first quarter as Julian Champagnie made seven 3-pointers in the first half and seemed to be on his way to setting a franchise record from beyond the arc.

The Spurs scored 70 points in the first half and led 70-60 after two quarters. The Rockets were down by as many as 16 points in the second half and then they flipped a switch on defense. Led by Clint Capela defensive and rebounding energy and Reed Sheppard all around great play the Rockets were able to mount there biggest comeback of the season outscoring the Spurs 51-36 in the second half.

The Rockets held the Spurs to three fewer points in the second half than they scored in the first quarter. The Spurs shot 11-24 from 3-point range in the first half but only 3-26 in the second, as the Rockets chipped away at the lead and eventually took it late in the game.

The biggest reason the Rockets were able to come back was their defense against Victor Wembanyama. The Rockets were able to hold the All-Star center to his worst shooting performance of the season as he finished 5-21 from the field.

It was a big win for the Rockets, as they moved a game closer to the Spurs and tied the season series at 1-1. The Rockets leaned on their defense for the win, which is something they will have to do for the rest of the season.