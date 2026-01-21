Rockets' Young Core Questioned in ESPN's Latest NBA Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets have gotten back into a rhythm after a month-and-a-half stretch that can only be described as 'brutal.' From Dec. 1 to Jan. 15, they went 10-11, suffering from a noticeable lack of defensive pressure and inefficient offense.

However, the Rockets have rattled off three straight wins, including a 111-106 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs last night. After being down 10 points at the half and as many 16 in the game, Houston held its visitors to 36 second-half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.

Reed Sheppard was the unsung hero of the night, scoring 12 points in the game's final 12 minutes, finishing with 21 and four assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the field.

This most recent winning streak and victory against one of the NBA's top teams prove that Houston still has what it takes to make a postseason run. The lack of a true point guard is still a glaring weakness, but the Rockets have been able to win games off of defensive intensity, an identity that propelled them last season.

It has resulted in Houston being moved up two spots to No. 7 in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings. Every team was given a burning question at this point in the season, and the Rockets' big concern regarded the supporting cast around Kevin Durant. Can the supplementary pieces give the team good production on a consistent basis?

"Coach Ime Udoka remains confident in the Rockets' bullying style of play without a bona fide facilitator running the show," Michael C. Wright wrote. "Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in September, wants to return at some point this season.

"Until any potential comeback, young players such as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason need to continue to make strides alongside Jabari Smith Jr. in Houston's point guard-by-committee approach. Durant and Alperen Sengun will continue to draw extra attention, but the supporting cast needs to consistently make opponents pay."

Sengun has been Durant's elite sidekick, averaging 21.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game as a do-it-all big man. From there, the rest of the young core has had a combination of big-time games and rough patches. Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are the most important pieces to Houston's success outside of the All-Star duo.

With Steven Adams, the Rockets' best rebounder, out for a significant time with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, they'll need to find answers on the defensive end, something that Udoka has preached all season long to the media.