Sixers Joel Embiid Trolls Rockets Alperen Sengun on Social Media

The Houston Rockets' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers led to disappointment for Houston. After trailing for the first three quarters of the contest, Houston seized a nine-point lead with a little more than six minutes remaining in the fourth.

Then Tyrese Maxey happened.

The Philadelphia 76ers star guard scored 10 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter ended with a 115 tie, sending the game to overtime.

Which didn't bode well for Houston's chances.

They'd lost each of their last three overtime contests. In fact, they've only won one all season.

Houston dropped this one also.

Maxey proved unstoppable in the overtime period as well.

He had six of the Sixers' 13 points in overtime.

After the game, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid took to social media to troll Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

Embiid posted a photo of him staring down Sengun, with the caption "Furk......"

Former Sixers' player Furkan Korkmaz said back in Sept. 2025: "Until now I thought Joel Embiid was the best player, best center I was playing with, but I think we can tell it's Alperen Sengun now"



Embiid just posted his staredown of Sengun with the caption "Furk..." on IG pic.twitter.com/pMzG60PdNs — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) January 23, 2026

Embiid is referring to his former teammate Furkan Korkmaz, who stated prior to the season that Sengun is the best big man that he's ever played alongside -- a change from his initial pick for the honors, which was Embiid.

"Until now, I think Joel Embiid was the best center that I was playing [with] but I think we can tell that it's Alperen now. It's great to be around him. He's enjoying playing basketball. He helps us alot on the court, defensively and offensively. I think he's a special kid.

Everyday, he's trying to give you his maximum.

This year, we are also seeing that he's playing aggressive defense, too. Not only offense.

That gives us alot of confidence."

Korkmaz continued.

"He's helping us in different ways. He's going to grow alot. We're going to see much better basketball from him. From this year to next year."

Embiid had a 32-point triple-double, adding 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The former MVP went 10-of-19 from the field as well.

It's not as if Sengun had an awful game, himself. He had 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

He nearly had a triple-double himself.