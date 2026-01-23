Three Takeaways from the Rockets’ Overtime Loss to the 76ers

The Rockets faced off against the 76ers on Thursday night, a team similarly looking to nab wins and rise in their own conference.

Houston's performance was too up-and-down overall, letting Tyrese Maxey get to his spots, former MVP Joel Embiid get to the free throw line, and playing too sloppily late in the fourth and overtime. The 76ers would leave with a 128-122 win, snapping Houston's three-game win-streak.

Here were three takeaways from the game:

Rockets finally see elite shooting night

It’s no secret the Rockets have struggled to shoot the ball lately, which has directly affected their chances at coming away with wins.

The team isn’t 3-ball reliant, shooting the second-least in the entire league, though making the shots they do take certainly goes a long way. In a stretch of games with Alperen Sengun sitting due to injury, Houston shot in the low 20’s percentage-wise on threes, and it’s only been marginally better since.

On Thursday, the Rockets finally lit up from beyond the arc, making 18 of 40 total attempts for a 45% clip. Kevin Durant and second-year guard Reed Sheppard were the largest part of that, combining for nine triples themselves.

The Rockets falter in overtime

Houston did plenty to make it to overtime, seeing forwards hit big shots down the stretch, though the team fell flat in extra innings.

Philadelphia rookie VJ Edgecombe made plays to begin overtime, ripping away a rebound from Sengun then getting an offensive put-back on the other end, which was book-ended by big shots from the 76ers' stars. The Rockets failed to contain an MVP candidate in Maxey all game, as he went for 36 points.

Houston went stagnant offensively, with only Durant able to generate offense, and ultimately lost by six.

Clint Capela fills in rebounding gaps

It seemed the Rockets’ rebounding would sit with center Steven Adams, though that wasn’t the case Thursday night.

Adams suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain days ago, contesting high-flier Zion Williamson at the rim in a bout against the Pelicans. He’ll be out indefinitely, a big blow to the best rebounding team in the league, which was led by Adams at 8.6 per game in just 22.8 minutes.

Against Philadelphia, Capela was able to step in for Adams seamlessly, grabbing seven rebounds in just 15 minutes played. Two of those were offensive, granting the Rockets a few needed extra chances.

Capela, at 31, has a ways to go in stepping in for Adams’ overall production, though night’s like Thursdays are a step in the right direction. It ultimately didn't help Houston win the rebounding battle versus the Sixers specficially, though Capela re-finding momentum would certainly help in the coming months.