Rockets' Tari Eason Predicted to Change Teams, Conferences This Offseason
Although he missed a significant amount of time this season, Tari Eason's value to the Houston Rockets hasn't reduced whatsoever. Eason is a quintessential 3-and-D player who hustles and scraps on every possession.
The former 17th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft played in all 82 games as a rookie and was expected to take a leap in his second season, before being injured in the preseason. Yet and still, Eason averaged 9.8 points, seven rebounds (2.1 offensive rebounds), 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists, and roughly one block per contest, while also shooting 46.6 percent from the field, and 36 percent from deep (2.3 attempts).
Eason figures to be the perfect player for Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who we know emphasizes defensive effort and fearlessness. However, the Rockets have a ton of young talent and are hoping to reel in a star-level player this summer.
Unfortunately, not everyone will remain when a team that was once rebuilding sets their sights on competing. There's also the financial angle, as the Rockets have decisions to make in subsequent years on the trio of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr.
Not everyone will get paid.
According to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, Eason could be the odd man out, as the Boston Celtics could potentially pry him away from Houston.
"The Celtics are going to be a second-apron luxury team next season, which puts a lot of restrictions on who they can trade for. Even "dream" trade scenarios should be held in check, especially since there's no reason to move any of the team's core pieces.
Eason is a player who Boston should be very interested in. The 23-year-old still has two years remaining on his rookie contract (at $3.7 million and $5.7 million) and could grow into a really nice rotation piece for the Celtics over the next few years.
Eason put up 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and shot 36.0 percent from three for the Houston Rockets last season but could see his minutes cut if Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and others get the court time they need to develop.
Unless the Celtics are willing to trade one of their high-priced vets, Boston will need to settle for players making far less money. Eason would be a tremendous value on his current deal."
This rationale isn't too far-fetched, although Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore wouldn't seem to factor into Eason's playing time if he isn't dealt.
