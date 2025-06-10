Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to Spurs in Blockbuster NBA Trade Proposal
SAN ANTONIO — The trade market for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is dwindling by the day. That doesn't stop more mock trades from materializing.
In a recent proposition by Bleacher Report, the San Antonio Spurs elicit the Bucks into a deal for Antetokounmpo backed by a youth movement. The full trade details are as follows:
San Antonio Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, 2025 first-round pick (No. 2), 2027 first-round pick (via ATL)
In this deal, Milwaukee receives some relief in its draft capital deficiency with the No. 2 overall pick in 2025 and a 2027 first-round selection. In addition, it adds a veteran forward in Harrison Barnes and a pair of young assets to help patch the hole left by Antetokounmpo.
In order for any deal to go through, however, Antetokounmpo first has to commit to leaving Milwaukee.
“Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market," ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained. "There (are) no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him."
Milwaukee has been eliminated from the postseason in the first round for three straight seasons — two of which came without Damian Lillard, who has dealt with multiple late-season injuries — and between Lillard missing a majority of next season and Brook Lopez likely to sign elsehwere in free agency, it seems as if Antetokounppo is set to lead the ship almost entirely himself.
Still, it appears as if he's content staying with the only franchise he's known since joining the NBA in 2013. And even if he wasn't, the Spurs aren't the ones likely to gut their reserves to land a star.
